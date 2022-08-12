Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Giants announce wife of former pitcher Tim Lincecum passed away

Tim Lincecum
George Nikitin/AP
FILE - San Francisco Giants pitcher Tim Lincecum throws to the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 27, 2015, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/George Nikitin)
Tim Lincecum
Posted at 2:07 PM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 14:07:35-04

The San Francisco Giants announced Thursday that the wife of former pitcher Tim Lincecum, Cristin Coleman, has passed away.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Coleman was 38.

"The Giants were extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Tim Lincecum’s wife, Cristin Coleman," the team said in a statement. "Our deepest condolences go out to Tim, Cristin’s family and all those whose lives she touched as a friend and teacher."

In July, the San Mateo Daily Journal reported that Coleman passed away "peacefully at home" on June 27 after battling cancer.

"She was beloved by the Giants family and her caring and genuine spirit touched those of us who were fortunate enough to know her during her and Timmy’s years with us," the team said.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the team recently learned that the couple had married.

Lincecum played for the Giants from 2007 to 2015, USA Today reported.

The New York Times reported that Lincecum won three World Series championships with the team and won consecutive Cy Young Awards in 2008 and 2009.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education