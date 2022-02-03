Hall of Fame coach who led Celtics to '81 title Bill Fitch dies

Bill Fitch, the head coach who led the Boston Celtics to an NBA championship in 1981, has died.

He was 89.

According to the Associated Press, Fitch passed way in Lake Conroe, Texas, on Wednesday. His cause of death was not immediately known.

The news outlet reported that Fitch's daughter told Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle that family surrounded him.

Fitch began his 25-year NBA career in 1970 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was Larry's Bird's first pro coach when he took over the coaching reigns from Satch Sanders in 1979 after he was fired.

He then led the Celtics to an NBA title in 1981.

He also made stops in Houston, New Jersey, and Los Angeles before retiring in 1998.

Fitch was elected to the National Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.