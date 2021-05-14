Medina Spirit passes drug tests, cleared to run in Preakness

BALTIMORE — Medina Spirit has passed three rounds of prerace drug testing and been cleared to run in the Preakness on Saturday.

Maryland racing officials said Friday that tests on the Kentucky Derby winner and fellow Bob Baffert-trained Concert Tour came back with nothing that would cause them to be scratched from the second leg of the Triple Crown. There was also an enhanced medical review.

Baffert's camp agreed to rigorous testing and monitoring of his horses as a condition of entry to the Preakness.

Medina Spirit tested positive for the steroid betamethasone in post-Derby testing.

If a second round of testing there comes back positive, Medina Spirit will be disqualified as Derby winner.

Baffert said an ointment containing the prohibited steroid may have been the source. Race organizers say medical records show an application of the dermatitis ointment Otomax, which is believed to be the source of the betamethasone in Medina Spirit's system.