MLB catcher becomes 1st player in league history to play for both teams in the same game

MLB catcher Danny Jansen made history Monday when he became the first player in league history to play for two opposing teams in the same exact game.

It all started on June 26 when Jansen went up to bat for the Toronto Blue Jays and fouled off the first pitch from Boston Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford. Just moments later, rain began pouring at Fenway Park, prompting umpires to suspend play.

Fast-forward a month later and Jansen was actually traded from Toronto to Boston before the teams were able to complete their rained-out game — which was rescheduled for Aug. 6.

As the make-up date approached, chatter among baseball fans started growing about the possibility of Jansen technically appearing for both teams in the same game if he played. It was an idea that also intrigued Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who put an end to the speculating and confirmed last week that Jansen would play in the game.

So when gameplay resumed just after 2 p.m. Monday — 65 days after it began — it was announced that Daulton Varsho would be pinch-hitting in Jansen's spot in the Blue Jays lineup, and Jansen would enter the game at catcher for the Red Sox.

Welcome to the Danny Jansen game. pic.twitter.com/3DNjjX1aV4 — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 26, 2024

Jansen said he was "surprised" to learn he was the first player to appear for both teams on a game's official scorecard.

"It's cool leaving a stamp like that on the game," he added after the Blue Jays' 4-1 victory in which he ultimately won and lost. "It's interesting and it's strange and I'm grateful for the opportunity to have that."

According to MLB.com, there is only one known instance in pro baseball of a player appearing for both teams in the same game. Dale Holman played for both the Syracuse Chiefs and Richmond Braves in an International League game in 1986.

Holman was released by the Chiefs' parent club Toronto weeks after a game between the two clubs was suspended. He was then picked up by Richmond's parent club Atlanta before the two teams resumed play. He finished the game after recording a hit for both clubs.