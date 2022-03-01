MLB owners extend deadline to salvage full regular season to Tuesday

MLB owners have extended a league-imposed collective bargaining deadline to save a 162-game regular season, as reports indicate that the league and MLB Player's Association are making progress toward a deal to end the current lockout.

CBS Sports and The Athletic report that owners now say that a new deal must be struck by Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET to avoid canceling games.

Owners originally threatened to cancel games if a deal was not struck by Monday. However, after several hours of intense negotiations that stretched into early Tuesday morning, owners said enough progress had been made to extend the deadline.

"We're working at it," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said Monday evening according to CBS Sports.

Players have been locked out of MLB facilities since Dec. 2, when a collective bargaining agreement between players and owners expired. Both sides did not meet until Jan. 13, when owners gave their first offer.

Players and owners are at odds over several key issues, including luxury tax thresholds for teams with high player salaries, a potential rule that would require teams to spend a certain amount each year on player salaries, arbitration eligibility and potential changes to league revenue sharing among teams.

The current lockout marks the first MLB work stoppage since 1994, when a player strike canceled the World Series and extended into the first few weeks of the 1995 season.