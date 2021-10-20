NBA releases names of 75 greatest players in league history

The National Basketball Association is turning 75, and to celebrate that milestone, they've decided to name the 75 greatest players in league history.
On Tuesday, they released the first 25 names of players that they've named to its 75th-anniversary team.
The first players to cut are, in no particular order:
Bill Russell
Bob Pettit
Oscar Robertson
Dirk Nowitzki
Hal Greer
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kevin Durant
Willis Reed
Jerry Lucas
Elvin Hayes
Hakeem Olajuwon
James Harden
Bob Cousy
Dave Cowens
Nate Archibald
Kevin McHale
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
George Mikan
John Stockton
Steve Nash
Charles Barkley
Julius Erving
Moses Malone
George Gervin
David Robinson
The NBA said the following 25 players would be announced Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN, and the last 25 players will be announced on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET on TNT.
According to the league, the players were selected by media members, current and former players, coaches, and team executives.