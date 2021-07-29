Watch
Americans Finke, Dressel win gold for U.S. swim team at Olympics

Matthias Schrader/AP
Caeleb Dressel of the United States celebrates winning the men's 100-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Caeleb Dressel
Posted at 11:10 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 23:13:13-04

American swimmers Caeleb Dressel and Bobby Finke both won gold on Wednesday.

Dressel won his first-career individual gold medal in the 100m freestyle, while Finke captured gold in the debut of the men's 800-meter swimming freestyle, the Associated Press reported.

Dressel held off defending Olympic champion Australia’s Kyle Chalmers, with an Olympic-record time of 47.02 seconds.

Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov claimed bronze.

Dressel already has three gold medals, which he won in relays.

In the 800-meter race, Finke was able to hold off Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri, who won silver, and Ukraine's Mykhailo Romanchuk, who claimed bronze, the AP reported.

The race was decided at the very end, with Finke trailing in fourth place before turning on the speed on the final lap to bypass three other swimmers to clinch gold.

