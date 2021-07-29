Olympic sponsors praise Simone Biles after withdrawal

Simone Biles' sponsors including Athleta and Visa are lauding her decision to put her mental health first and withdraw from the gymnastics team competition during the Olympics.

It's the latest example of sponsors praising athletes who are increasingly open about mental health issues.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka found support when she withdrew from the French Open.

Biles could still compete in other gymnastic events during the Olympics.

She also has a solid history of gymnastic accomplishments in the past.

Biles won four gold medals and a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics and has five all-around titles in world championships.

One of her sponsors, A-Mark Partnership Strategies, said it was "past the time when athletes like Simone are valued simply for their athletic prowess," the Associated Press reported.

Another sponsor of Biles, athletic clothing company Athleta said in a statement that they stand by the 24-year-old "and support her well-being both in and out of competition," the AP reported.