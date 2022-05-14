Watch
Padres confirm no cancer found during Bob Melvin's prostate surgery

Gene J. Puskar/AP
FILE - San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin stands in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, May 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
The San Diego Padres say no cancer was found when manager Bob Melvin had prostate surgery this week.

The team says Melvin is recovering at home after being released from the hospital. He had surgery on Wednesday. Melvin said earlier this week that he didn't think he had cancer, but the doctors wouldn't know until the surgery.

He said he hoped to miss only the first six games of the team's forthcoming nine-game trip, which started in Atlanta and continues through Philadelphia and San Francisco.

The Padres also said third base coach Matt Williams remained in COVID-19 protocol and hoped to rejoin the team in Philadelphia for a series that starts on Tuesday night. First base coach David Macias moved to third base and Morgan Burkhart coached first base just as they did on Wednesday in a home loss to the Cubs, the Associated Press reported.

