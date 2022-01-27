Watch
Roethlisberger retires at 39: Time to 'hang up my cleats'

Colin E. Braley/AP
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enters the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Ben Roethlisberger
Posted at 11:27 AM, Jan 27, 2022
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger's NFL career is over.

The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has announced his retirement.

In a video message, Roethlisberger said it was "time to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats" after 18 years, two Super Bowls, countless team records and a likely spot in the Hall of Fame.

Roethlisberger called his journey from a kid growing up in Ohio to the 11th overall pick in the 2004 draft to a likely future Hall of Famer "exhilarating," but he added he is retiring "a truly grateful man."

The Steelers never had a losing season during Roethlisberger's tenure and captured Super Bowls 40 and 46.

Roethlisberger won both his last-ever home game at Heinz Field and his final regular season road game to land his team a spot in the AFC Wild Card game, which the would go on to lose to the Kansas City Chiefs.

