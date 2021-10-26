Watch
Texas man could win $35.6 million if Astros win World Series

David J. Phillip/AP
FILE - Picture of Gallery Furniture owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Posted at 7:21 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 19:21:33-04

A man in Texas is set to make a lot of money if the Houston Astros defeat the Atlanta Braves in the World Series.

According to Forbes and sports business analyst Darren Rovell, Gallery Furniture owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale will receive a record-breaking $35.6 million if the Astros win the World Series.

Rovell reported that if McIngvale wins the massive payload, he'll give away mattresses to his customers.

According to Forbes, McIngvale placed a $2 million bet at Caesars in Las Vegas back in June.

Rovell reported that the historic payout would be the largest single payout on a bet in U.S. history.

