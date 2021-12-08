Tiger Woods to play in golf tournament with his son later this month

Tiger Woods announced Wednesday that he will return to the links later this month to play in a tournament in Florida with his son.

Woods said he would play in the PNC Championship alongside his son, Charlie, on Dec. 16. It will be his first round of public golf since he suffered serious leg injuries in a car crash early this year.

"Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the @PNCchampionship with my son Charlie. I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud," Woods tweeted.

This story is breaking and will be updated.