Watch
Sports

Actions

Top sports court rejects Russia's appeal over World Cup ban

Ukraine Invasion Sports
Martin Meissner/AP
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, applauds beside FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the end of the 2018 World Cup final soccer match between France and Croatia in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, July 15, 2018. FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
Ukraine Invasion Sports
Posted at 4:06 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 16:06:06-04

The top court in sports has rejected Russia's request to suspend FIFA's ban so they can participate in the FIFA World Cup playoffs.

FIFA suspended Russia last month from international soccer competitions, including the World Cup, after the country invaded Ukraine.

Russia appealed the decision, asking that the Court of Arbitration for Sport suspend the ban pending an entire appeal, which could come within weeks.

But on Friday, CAS rejected Russia's request.

"Accordingly, the challenged decision remains in force, and all Russian teams and clubs continue to be suspended from participation in FIFA competitions," CAS said in a statement.

According to the Associated Press, CAS's ruling means Russia won't play Thursday against Poland in World Cup qualifying.

"The CAS arbitration proceedings continue," the court said in a statement. "A panel of arbitrators is currently being constituted, and the parties are exchanging written submissions. No hearing has been fixed yet."

Days after Russia invaded Ukraine, the International Olympic Committee called for athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus to be banned from international competitions.

Several teams, including Poland, Sweden, and the Czech Republic, refused to play Russia because Russia decided to invade Ukraine, ESPN reported.

According to The Athletic, Poland has been granted a bye and will face either Sweden or the Czech Republic on March 29.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education