Tour de France organizers drop legal action against careless fan

CHATEAUROUX, France — Organizers of the Tour de France say they have dropped their legal action against the spectator who caused a massive crash on the race's first stage.

According to the Associated Press, race spokesperson Fabrice Tiano said organizers decided not to pursue legal action because they wanted to diffuse what transpired after the careless spectator was arrested.

The unnamed spectator was arrested by gendarmes in Brittany four days after what some say is the worst crash in Tour history.

The AP reported that the woman was holding a large cardboard sign while leaning into the path of oncoming riders, not paying attention to the race but instead looking at a camera.

The crash forced German rider Jasha Sutterlin to drop out of the race.

Although the Tour has decided to pursue legal action, local prosecutors are still deciding whether or not to file charges.