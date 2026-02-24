US men's hockey team tours White House after receiving invitation from Trump

Fresh off their gold medal victory at the Winter Olympics, the U.S. men’s hockey team arrived in Washington on Tuesday and toured the White House.

A photo shared by a White House official showed 20 players posing in front of the building. It was not immediately clear whether the entire team attended.

The men received an invitation from President Donald Trump following their historic victory on Sunday.

The USA Men’s Hockey Team tours the White House colonnade as Free Bird plays 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tJxwh9sI2s — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) February 24, 2026

During a phone call with the team as they celebrated in their locker room, Trump invited the players to visit the White House and to attend his State of the Union address. It was unclear whether the team planned to attend Tuesday night’s speech.

During that same call, Trump joked that he would have to invite the women, who also won gold, or he would be impeached.

A USA Hockey spokesperson said the women were unable to travel to Washington due to scheduling conflicts.

"Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate," the statement says. "They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment.”

Both the men and women defeated Canada in their gold medal games. Each matchup went to overtime and ended in a 2-1 victory for the United States.