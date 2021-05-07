State University System of Fla. expects return to pre-COVID operations by next school year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The State University System of Florida announced Wednesday that all 12 public universities expect to increase classroom occupancy to pre-COVID capacity by the 2021-22 academic year and return to pre-COVID operations.

They also said that they anticipate returning to full in-person participation in athletic and social activities on our campuses, including fan participation in stadiums and arenas.

The 12 public universities in the state that this applies to are as follows:



Florida A&M University

Florida State University

University of North Florida

University of Florida

University of South Florida

Florida Atlantic University

Florida Gulf Coast University

Florida International University

New College of Florida

Florida Polytechnic University

University of West Florida

University of Central Florida

More information on COVID-19 policies for these schools can be found by clicking here.