State University System of Fla. expects return to pre-COVID operations by next school year

Posted at 8:54 AM, May 07, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The State University System of Florida announced Wednesday that all 12 public universities expect to increase classroom occupancy to pre-COVID capacity by the 2021-22 academic year and return to pre-COVID operations.

They also said that they anticipate returning to full in-person participation in athletic and social activities on our campuses, including fan participation in stadiums and arenas.

The 12 public universities in the state that this applies to are as follows:

  • Florida A&M University
  • Florida State University
  • University of North Florida
  • University of Florida
  • University of South Florida
  • Florida Atlantic University
  • Florida Gulf Coast University
  • Florida International University
  • New College of Florida
  • Florida Polytechnic University
  • University of West Florida
  • University of Central Florida

More information on COVID-19 policies for these schools can be found by clicking here.

