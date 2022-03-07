Strawberry shortcake bill sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis would make it the official state dessert

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers are hoping Gov. Ron DeSantis is a fan of strawberry shortcake.
The House voted 109-4 on Friday to send the governor a bill that would make the tasty treat the official state dessert. Key Lime Pie is already Florida's state pie.
The designation of the state dessert is an effort to promote the state's $1 billion strawberry industry.
While a lot of puns and jokes were made while the bill was going through the legislative process, lawmakers turned serious as they debated the bill, saying it will help Florida farmers.