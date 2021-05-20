Watch

Actions

System brewing in Atlantic could be first named storm of 2021 hurricane season

items.[0].image.alt
WFTS
E11OGnNXMAkZqNK.jpg
Posted at 11:27 AM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 11:27:32-04

TAMPA, Fla. — A non-tropical low-pressure system brewing in the Atlantic has a high chance of developing into the first named storm of the 2021 hurricane season, according to the National Hurricane Center.

NHC says the system has a 70% chance of developing in the next two days and an 90% chance in the next five days.

nhc system

Ana is the first name on this year's list of storm names.

Hurricane season starts June 1: Everything you need to know to be prepared

Hurricane season doesn't officially start until June 1.

HURRICANE RESOURCES

If the system does develop into a named storm, it would make this the seventh year in a row with a May storm.

The system does not pose a threat to the U.S.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education