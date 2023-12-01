Tesla delivers first batch of stainless steel Cybertruck pickups

Four years after a concept version of the futuristic-looking Tesla Cybertruck was unveiled, the company has finally delivered the first dozen or so pickups to customers.

Tesla showcased the delivery — which was two years behind schedule — during a lavish event Thursday at the Cybertruck factory in Austin, Texas. Tesla CEO Elon Musk kicked off the event, which was livestreamed on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter that Musk bought.

"Once in a long while, a product comes along that is rare," Musk said to a crowd while standing in the bed of the truck. "Once every five to 10 years, something really special — a really unusual product — comes along. And we'll remember those special moments."

For now, only two versions of the truck are available for purchase: a dual-motor and tri-motor model, both of which are all-wheel drive. Tesla expects to have a rear-wheel-drive single-motor model join the lineup in 2025.

Musk went on to provide updated details about the Cybertruck's range, power and pricing, much of which has changed since the vehicle was first unveiled. He priced the vehicle's three variants anywhere from $60,990 for the basic rear-wheel drive version of the truck up to $99,990 for the top-of-the-line "Cyberbeast" version.

Musk said Thursday the truck has "more utility" than a traditional pickup and is "faster than a sports car." He added that the truck's angular, stainless steel body won't corrode and doesn't need paint — oh, and it has more towing power than an F-350 diesel truck, and the doors are bulletproof to .45 caliber and 9mm bullets.

According to the Tesla website, the three versions of the all-electric Cybertruck will have a range of 250 miles to 500 miles on a full charge and will be able to go 0-60 mph in as little as 2.6 seconds; 6.5 seconds for the more consumer-friendly version. The trucks will also have a towing power of 7,500 to 11,000 pounds.

During a company earnings call in October, Musk admitted there have been "enormous challenges" in manufacturing the trucks, adding that he didn't believe the company would reach its target of producing 250,000 per year until 2025.

“We have over 1 million people who have reserved the car, so it's not a demand issue,” he said. “But we have to make it and we need to make it at a price people can afford. Insanely difficult things.”

However, Musk believes the upcoming lower-cost model will be more conventional and much easier to manufacture at scale.

