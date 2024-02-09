The average person will spend $86 on Super Bowl food and drinks

The average American consumer will spend $86 on the Super Bowl this year, according to new reporting by the National Retail Federation.

Total U.S. spending on food, drinks, decorations, apparel and other goods could total $17.3 billion, the group says. It would set a new record for Super Bowl-adjacent spending, just surpassing 2020's total of $17.2 billion.

Food and drink makes up the large majority of projected spending.

Even at $80-plus per person, a party at home is a relatively cheap way to experience the game. Super Bowl tickets to Allegiant Stadium reached into the six figures in some cases this year, and the most expensive suites carried multimillion-dollar price tags. Some family members of big-shot players — including Donna Kelce, mother of NFL headliners Travis and Jason Kelce — say they expect to watch from much more average seats.

"I’m not in a box,” Kielce told TODAY in an interview. "I have a feeling I am in the stands. As far as I know, I’m in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricey Super Bowl."

The NRF's data shows 200.5 million adults in the U.S. will be watching the game; 112.2 million plan to be at a party, while 16.2 million say they will be at a restaurant or bar to watch.

