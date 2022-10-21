The LOOP Fort Lauderdale Beach hosts its second annual 'Pumpkin and Palm Trees' Fall Festival

Today we are celebrating all things fall because the harvest season is here and The LOOP Fort Lauderdale Beach is hosting their second annual Pumpkin and Palm Trees Fall Festival and our ISF correspondent, Miriam Tapia gets a preview of what we can expect and here's a hint. PIE.

The LOOP Fort Lauderdale Beach is kicking off their holiday season with their second annual Pumpkin and Palm Trees Fall Festival. Where on Sunday, October 23rd, from 9 am to 4 pm, families and loved ones can enjoy a fun-fall filled event.

"We're going to have over 40 vendors from foods and arts and crafts. We're also are going to have a Photo Booth wall. So families can come dressed up and take some nice family photos. We're going to have professional photographer around that's going to capture some good shots for you. There's also going to be I know a lot of families treat their pets as family members. So we're gonna have pet giveaways, we're going to have pet photo shoots. So if you have a cute costume for your pet, please dress them up and bring them out," says Malcom Mayo, Events Manager for The LOOP.

The festival is also going to have a pie baking contest where our very own Miriam Tapia will be a judge in.

"We're partnering with Fort Lauderdale Magazine to see who is going to have the greatest pie of Fort Lauderdale this year. Last year, I think we had about like 12 to 15 kind of competitors. This year we have 12 cottage industry and professional bakers that are going to be involved as well as six of the Broward school culinary programs that are in it. So you're going to be eating a lot of pie. That's a lot of stretchy pants. You're gonna need intermission to walk around and get into a loop. Definitely going to be it's going to be a lot but so much fun," says Sabrina Courtemanche, Executive Pastry Chef of the Riverside Hotel and event Emcee.

If you want to know more information visit theloopflb.com

