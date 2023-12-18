Top 3 most Christmassy towns in America

Cities across the country are getting in the holiday spirit with twinkling lights, festive decor and community events. But in some cities with extra Christmas magic, it truly feels like Santa Claus is coming to town.

For those looking to spark Christmas joy this season, here’s a look at the top three Christmassy towns in America.

The rankings are based on data from Mixbook, which surveyed 3,000 families across the U.S.

1. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

The picturesque town of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, transforms itself into a winter wonderland. The festive decorations create a magical experience for visitors of all ages. The town hosts an array of Christmas events, including parades and shows, its annual Winterfest, and light displays and live entertainment, according to Mixbook.

Pigeon Forge is also home to Dollywood — Dolly Parton’s theme park — which has its own holiday events, seasonal music, performances and crafts.

The enchanting town is a must-see for Christmas lovers this time of year.

2. Durango, Colorado

When it comes to Christmassy towns, Durango, Colorado, certainly has the North Pole element down with its snowy mountains and trees. With its cozy atmosphere, and an abundance of festive lights and decor, it’s no wonder Durango is often celebrated as one of America’s most charming holiday destinations.

One of the town’s holiday favorites is the renowned famous Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad Polar Express train ride, which brings a classic Christmas story to life. Kids and adults alike enjoy the ride through snowy landscapes, while enjoying hot chocolate and carols, which creates a magical holiday experience.

3. Lake Placid, New York

Situated amid the snow-covered Adirondack Mountains, the winter scenery in Lake Placid, New York, makes for a perfect holiday backdrop. The small-town atmosphere adds to the town’s charm, with storybook streets and shops covered with Christmas lights and decor.

The area draws winter sport lovers, offering skiing, ice skating and bobsledding. Visitors also gather for the town’s annual Holiday Village Stroll, which features carolers, horse-drawn carriage rides and festive markets.

Click here for Mixbook's full list of Top Christmassy Towns in America.

