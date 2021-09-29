Watch

Actions

Top utility regulator tasked with overseeing PG&E resigns

items.[0].image.alt
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo is Marybel Batjer, president of the California Public Utilities Commission, appears before a state Senate committee hearing in Sacramento, Calif. Batjer announced Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, that she is stepping down from her position, effective at the end of December 2021. The PUC oversees California's major utilities.
Marybel Batjer
Posted at 8:49 AM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 08:49:02-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's top utility regulator says she'll step down from the job at the end of the year, five years before her term was set to end.

Public Utilities Commission President Marybel Batjer announced her resignation Tuesday. It leaves Gov. Gavin Newsom searching for new leadership as the state grapples with devastating wildfires and the threat of power blackouts. The commission oversees electric utilities, telecommunications, water, rail, and transportation companies such as Uber and Lyft.

Batjer didn't give a reason for her departure. Newsom will appoint a new commission president who must be confirmed by the state Legislature.

His office said he’ll decide on a replacement by the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education