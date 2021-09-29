Top utility regulator tasked with overseeing PG&E resigns

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's top utility regulator says she'll step down from the job at the end of the year, five years before her term was set to end.

Public Utilities Commission President Marybel Batjer announced her resignation Tuesday. It leaves Gov. Gavin Newsom searching for new leadership as the state grapples with devastating wildfires and the threat of power blackouts. The commission oversees electric utilities, telecommunications, water, rail, and transportation companies such as Uber and Lyft.

Batjer didn't give a reason for her departure. Newsom will appoint a new commission president who must be confirmed by the state Legislature.

His office said he’ll decide on a replacement by the end of the year.