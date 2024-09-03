Agape Behavioral Center: A Sanctuary of Healing in South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Agape Behavioral Center. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Agape Behavioral Center has officially opened its third location in Fort Pierce, Florida, marking a significant milestone in the organization’s mission to provide world-class mental health services. The new facility is designed to offer a sanctuary-like environment that feels more like an exclusive spa or a serene Airbnb rather than a traditional institutional setting. This atmosphere aims to help clients feel comfortable and safe, allowing them to focus on their mental health and healing journey.

The Agape Behavioral Center is set apart by its commitment to healing through love. Each client is welcomed with compassion, understanding, and care, creating a supportive environment conducive to recovery. The facility is designed with two wings—one for males and one for females—centered around a tranquil courtyard that fosters community and fellowship among clients.

“The one thing that makes us so different is we're healing through love,” explained Chief Clinical Officer Stephanie Robilio. “Everything that we do, we bring the energy of love. When clients get here, their entire course of care and treatment is done through love.”

Situated on nearly an acre of lush, green property, the facility offers clients ample space to connect with nature, grounding themselves in a peaceful environment. The center can accommodate up to 19 clients at a time, ensuring personalized and focused care. The serene surroundings include a waterfall and extensive greenery, providing a calming atmosphere that promotes healing and introspection.

Typically, clients spend about 28 days at the Fort Pierce facility, receiving intensive, high-level care for their mental health needs. After this initial period, many clients transition to the Agape outpatient services in Fort Lauderdale, where they can continue their recovery journey. Agape also offers telehealth services for clients from different parts of the country, allowing for continuity of care regardless of location.

Agape Behavioral Center’s vision extends beyond South Florida. With plans to expand into the Northeast by 2025, the organization hopes to bring its unique model and culture of care to new regions, helping even more individuals achieve mental wellness.

“I think that everybody is looking at some core to get better and to improve. Everybody has that ability, right, and destiny, and I think that you should chase that as hard as you can,” said CEO George Mavrookas. “We're looking to take this culture that we've built here in Florida, and we're looking to expand it so that we have the ability to help others.”

Agape encourages those in need of mental health support, whether for themselves or a loved one, to reach out and seek help. "Have the courage to ask for help," they advise. "One phone call could change your life or even save it."

For more information about Agape Behavioral Center and its services, visit their website, agapebhc.com, to learn how their approach to mental health care might benefit you or someone you care about.