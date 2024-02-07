Agape Behavioral Health Care Expands Reach with New Location Opening

George Mavrookas, the Founder and CEO, alongside Stephanie Robilio, the Chief Clinical Director of Agape Treatment Center, recently shared exciting news on Inside South Florida about Agape's expansion into new territories within behavioral healthcare.

Agape Treatment Center stands out as a behavioral healthcare company dedicated to addressing substance abuse and mental health concerns, with an emphasis on healing through unconditional love and trauma recovery. Mavrookas and Robilio highlighted Agape's unique approach, which centers on community connection and experiential activities to foster holistic wellness.

Robilio emphasized the importance of trauma-informed care within Agape's program, noting that every clinician is certified and trained in evidence-based modalities tailored to address underlying issues contributing to addiction and mental health challenges.

Mavrookas proudly discussed Agape's growth trajectory, announcing the forthcoming opening of a third mental health in-patient facility and the launch of a women's eating disorder program by the end of 2024. “I think that over the course of the years, Agape has turned into more of a family experience than it has a job or a workplace. We're very proud of the community that we have,” affirms Mavrookas.

Agape's commitment to mental health empowerment extends beyond its treatment programs, fostering a culture that reduces stigma and prioritizes the well-being of both its clients and employees.

For individuals seeking more information about Agape Behavioral Health Care and its services, visit AgapeBHC.com or call 888-981-9107.

This segment on Inside South Florida is sponsored by Agape Behavioral Health.