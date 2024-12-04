Watch Now
Inside South FloridaTrusted AdvisorsAgape Behavioral Healthcare

Actions

Agape Behavioral Healthcare Partners with Florida Panthers to Normalize Mental Health Conversations

Posted

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Agape Behavioral Healthcare. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

George Mavrookas, founder of Agape Behavioral Healthcare, joined Inside South Florida to announce their exciting new partnership with the Florida Panthers. The collaboration aims to shed light on mental health in the sports world, an area where stigma often prevents individuals from seeking the support they need.

Agape Behavioral Healthcare, already a trusted name in mental health services, is now making waves in the sports industry. George highlighted their mission:

  • Raising Awareness: By partnering with the Panthers, Agape seeks to normalize conversations around mental health and encourage athletes, fans, and the broader community to seek help when needed.
  • Breaking Stigma: Agape emphasizes mental health as a crucial aspect of overall well-being, equating it to physical injuries. "If you sprain your ankle, no one questions your toughness. Mental health should be treated the same way," George explained.

The partnership allows Agape to:

  • Reach New Audiences: Through commercials during Panthers broadcasts, Agape connects with sports fans who may not traditionally engage with mental health conversations.
  • Support Athletes: By addressing the unique challenges athletes face, Agape aims to foster an environment where seeking mental health support is seen as a strength, not a weakness.

As mental health awareness gains momentum, particularly in high-pressure fields like professional sports, partnerships like this are crucial. George shared, "We’ve already had people reach out after seeing the commercials, and that’s what it’s all about—letting people know help is available."
To explore Agape Behavioral Healthcare’s services and their initiatives with the Florida Panthers visit AgapeBHC.com.

Together, Agape and the Panthers are paving the way for a more open and supportive approach to mental health in sports. Go Cats!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com