Agape Behavioral Healthcare Partners with Florida Panthers to Normalize Mental Health Conversations

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Agape Behavioral Healthcare. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

George Mavrookas, founder of Agape Behavioral Healthcare, joined Inside South Florida to announce their exciting new partnership with the Florida Panthers. The collaboration aims to shed light on mental health in the sports world, an area where stigma often prevents individuals from seeking the support they need.

Agape Behavioral Healthcare, already a trusted name in mental health services, is now making waves in the sports industry. George highlighted their mission:



Raising Awareness: By partnering with the Panthers, Agape seeks to normalize conversations around mental health and encourage athletes, fans, and the broader community to seek help when needed.

By partnering with the Panthers, Agape seeks to normalize conversations around mental health and encourage athletes, fans, and the broader community to seek help when needed. Breaking Stigma: Agape emphasizes mental health as a crucial aspect of overall well-being, equating it to physical injuries. "If you sprain your ankle, no one questions your toughness. Mental health should be treated the same way," George explained.

The partnership allows Agape to:

Reach New Audiences: Through commercials during Panthers broadcasts, Agape connects with sports fans who may not traditionally engage with mental health conversations.

Through commercials during Panthers broadcasts, Agape connects with sports fans who may not traditionally engage with mental health conversations. Support Athletes: By addressing the unique challenges athletes face, Agape aims to foster an environment where seeking mental health support is seen as a strength, not a weakness.

As mental health awareness gains momentum, particularly in high-pressure fields like professional sports, partnerships like this are crucial. George shared, "We’ve already had people reach out after seeing the commercials, and that’s what it’s all about—letting people know help is available."

To explore Agape Behavioral Healthcare’s services and their initiatives with the Florida Panthers visit AgapeBHC.com.

Together, Agape and the Panthers are paving the way for a more open and supportive approach to mental health in sports. Go Cats!

