Agape Behavioral Healthcare Shares Tips for New Year’s Grace and Goals

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Agape Behavioral Healthcare. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the new year begins, CEO George Mavrookas from Agape Behavioral Health stopped by Inside South Florida to talk about redefining resolutions, embracing grace, and setting achievable goals for 2025.

George emphasized the importance of releasing the pressure to achieve unrealistic "new year, new me" expectations. Instead, he encouraged viewers to give themselves grace and focus on small, consistent wins. “I don't think we need to do what we want. I think we need to do what we need to do,” George explained.

For example, if your ideal fitness goal is 45 minutes of exercise daily but you only have 10 minutes, don’t skip it. Even 5 minutes of simple movement, like push-ups or jumping jacks, is progress.

George shared some actionable steps:



Set flexible goals : Allow room for life’s unpredictability.

: Allow room for life’s unpredictability. Stack small wins : Celebrate incremental progress instead of aiming for perfection.

: Celebrate incremental progress instead of aiming for perfection. Prioritize self-care: Carve out even short periods for yourself amidst a busy schedule.

As the CEO of Agape Behavioral Health, a father, and a public speaker, George’s life is full of responsibilities. For 2025, he aims to balance his work and personal life better by incorporating more fun and celebrating wins. “Life should be enjoyable, not just serious,” George reflected.

Agape Behavioral Health continues to provide trusted resources for mental and emotional well-being. To explore their offerings and learn more, visitagapebhc.com.