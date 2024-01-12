Watch Now
Agape Treatment Center is Bridging the Gap Between Hospitality and Healthcare

Posted at 6:00 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 18:00:12-05

Agape Treatment Center Founder and CEO, George Mavrookas, joined Inside South Florida to discuss how their facilities blend hospitality and healthcare, creating an environment dedicated to healing and fostering hope. At the core of Agape's philosophy is the belief that tackling and healing trauma is the cornerstone of overcoming addiction and mental health challenges.

"If you're a friend or a family member, you know, lend an ear,” says Mavrookas. “Sometimes, people just need to talk. They want to vent; they want to talk to you about how you're doing. It's not always up to you to give them this perfect advice that maybe you're unqualified to give. But when someone is in a, you know, precarious position or in a vulnerable state, it's best to listen sometimes."

For more information, visit AgapeTC.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Agape Treatment Center.

