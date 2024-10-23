Agape's CEO Shares the Power of Intentionality in Life and Leadership

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Agape Behavioral Healthcare. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

George Mavrookas, CEO and founder of Agape Behavioral Healthcare, recently joined Inside South Florida to emphasize the importance of living with intentionality. He explained that being intentional in words, actions, emotions, and preparation is key to personal and professional success. This mindset, he shared, is something he strives to embody not only in his personal life but also in leading his company and interacting with clients.

George highlighted how intentional preparation, even something as simple as creating to-do lists or setting goals, has paid off in his own life, particularly in guiding his young son, an aspiring athlete. He stressed that preparation is the foundation for showing up for others and achieving one's best.

Grounding his passion in faith, George shared tips for living intentionally, including using checklists, vision boards, and removing self-limiting beliefs. He encouraged listeners to embrace their potential and create a positive impact on the world.

For more information about Agape and the services they offer, visit agapebhc.com.