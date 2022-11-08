How Agape Treatment Center helps people become the best versions of themselves

It's never too late to make the changes you want to see in your life. Agape Treatment Center’s, Clinical Director, Stephanie Robilio, shared an incredible new tool they're using to help people be the best versions of themselves.

“We are so excited to offer this at Agape. We believe strongly that we must treat the mind, body and spirit as one,” says Robilio. “Although we are in the field of saving lives, and we want people to heal and recover, we want more than that for our clients.”

The facility has incorporated various services within their program, including individual, group therapy and nutrition.

“When it comes to creating change in your life, you have to know how,” says Robilio. “You can go through life with tons of knowledge, but if you don't know how to apply that knowledge, you won't get very far.”

They have recently released a book as well.

“This is a 30-day workbook and guide that I wrote called ‘Well Now,” says Robilio. “It starts by teaching people exactly what keeps us stuck and why I am struggling with addiction.”

For more information, visit AgapeTC.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Agape Treatment Center.