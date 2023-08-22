How to destigmatize effects of addicts

Agape Treatment Center’s CEO, George Mavrookas, joined Inside South Florida to share how to reduce the disgrace felt by those struggling with drug abuse.

“We've come a far way, but we have a long way to go. They’re looked at as less than or that something is wrong with them. It's almost like a leper that we want to stay away from,” says Mavrookas. “They're human beings. They're struggling with something. Let's embrace them. There are setbacks, injuries and challenges, and the same thing goes for life. We're all just pushing forward.”

