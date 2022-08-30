How to live a more positive lifestyle with WSFLTV trusted advisor, Agape Treatment Center

We are more than halfway through the year and it's important to check in with yourself and stay on track with healthy habits. WSFL-TV’s Trusted Advisor Agape Treatment Center’s Clinical Director, Stephanie Robilio, joined Inside South Florida to share tips on how to help us do that.

“When we reach this point in the year, we're closer to the end than the beginning, which is wild,” says Robilio. “This offers us the opportunity to really take an honest look at ourselves and assess our needs.”

She talks about the importance of accountability and taking back your power.

“It's about being able to recognize that we are powerful,” says Robilio. “If we move through life focusing on external factors, then we're just saying, ‘here you go, and you control my life, right?’ We're never ever going to be able to move forward.”

