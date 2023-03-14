Kickstart New Year’s resolutions this Spring

WSFL-TV’s Trusted Advisor Agape Treatment Center’s CEO, George Mavrookas, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you stay on track to meet your New Year’s goals.

“Setting smaller tangible goals is what works better. When you set smaller goals, you can hit them,” says Mavrookas. “You build off your success from hitting that small goal, and you start to build what's called momentum. Once you build momentum for yourself, you get on a roll.”

For more information, visit AgapeTC.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Agape Treatment Center.