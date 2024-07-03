Love as a Pillar of Healing: An Insight with Agape's Chief Clinical Officer

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Agape Behavioral Healthcare. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida welcomed Stephanie Robilio, Chief Clinical Officer at Agape Behavioral Healthcare, to discuss the profound role of love in mental health healing. Stephanie's passion for this topic is palpable, reflecting Agape's mission to integrate love and compassion into their treatment practices.

"Love heals all," Stephanie began, emphasizing the core philosophy behind Agape’s approach. Despite having a team of highly skilled professionals trained in every evidence-based modality, Stephanie believes that the most effective tool for healing is love. "It's not the letters behind someone's name that help a person heal," she explained, "it's their ability to hold safe space, and approach with love…, compassion, grace, understanding, and non-judgment."

Stephanie shared her personal journey, highlighting how love has played a transformative role in her life. "I've had amazing people who loved me when I was at my absolute worst," she reflected. This unconditional support allowed her to rise from her lowest points, inspiring her to bring the same energy to those served at Agape. "People will always remember how you made them feel, and love makes you feel really good."

At Agape, this philosophy is embedded in every interaction. "From the moment the phone rings, that person is greeted with love," Stephanie said. This compassionate approach continues throughout the entire treatment experience, treating each individual as a unique human being, not defined by their struggles with mental health, addiction, or trauma.

To learn more about Agape Behavioral Healthcare and their compassionate approach to treatment, visit their website at agapebhc.com.