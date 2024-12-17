Managing Holiday Triggers: Expert Tips for Mental Health this Season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Agape Behavioral Healthcare. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

George Mavrookas joined Inside South Florida to share valuable advice on navigating the emotional challenges that often arise during the holiday season. As a representative from Agape Behavioral Health, he addressed common holiday triggers, emphasizing the importance of preparation, mindfulness, and self-awareness.

Set Realistic Expectations

George highlighted that unmet expectations—whether from ourselves or others—can often trigger emotional reactions. “We have the ability to control the narrative,” he explained, encouraging viewers to take ownership of their emotional responses.

Take a “Time Out” to Regain Control

When emotions run high, George suggested a simple yet effective approach:



Step away from the situation.

Take deep breaths or a short walk.

Reflect before reacting, allowing space to assess the situation calmly.This pause creates room for grace, both for oneself and for others.

Prepare Yourself for Challenging Environments

Heading into gatherings with family or friends, George advised honesty about the dynamics of those environments. “Be honest about your experience, your environment, your friends, your family, who they are, what they do, understand what that's going to be, and prepare yourself for that,” he shared. If necessary, make a brief visit—you don’t have to stay all day.

Be Solution-Oriented

Whether it’s taking a breather, setting boundaries, or choosing how much time to spend in certain situations, George emphasized being strategic about maintaining mental health, encoraging to find solutions to keep yourself grounded and healthy.

For more information on managing mental health during the holidays or year-round, visitagapebhc.com.