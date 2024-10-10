Mental Health and Autopilot Mode with Agape Behavioral Healthcare

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Agape Behavioral Healthcare. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

In a recent episode of Inside South Florida, Clinical Supervisor Isabel Wyss from Agape Behavioral Healthcare shared insights on the phenomenon of "autopilot" and its impact on mental well-being. Autopilot, she explained, occurs when individuals go through their daily routines without actively engaging or being present. Often, it can feel like time passes in a blur, with days or even years blending together.

Wyss identified chronic stress and trauma as common triggers for autopilot mode, as the mind and body may detach as a coping mechanism. While people can still function and complete tasks, autopilot often involves suppressing emotions, which can lead to mental health challenges, physical ailments, or even addiction.

To break free from autopilot, Wyss recommended several strategies that focus on regulating the nervous system and reconnecting with the body. These include spending time in nature, exercising, surrounding oneself with supportive people, and practicing mindfulness techniques like setting daily intentions, breathwork, and meditation.

Wyss shared her passion for helping others avoid autopilot and emphasized that a fulfilled life doesn't mean constant happiness. Instead, fulfillment comes from embracing the full range of human emotions.

For those seeking more information on how to break free from autopilot and prioritize mental health, Agape Behavioral Healthcare provides resources on their website, agapebhc.com, and Instagram, @agape_treatmentcenter. The segment served as a reminder of the importance of staying present and proactive in maintaining mental well-being.