Mid-Year Mental Health Check-In with Agape Behavioral Healthcare

As the year progresses past its midpoint, Inside South Florida highlighted the importance of a mid-year mental health check-in with insights from Stephanie Robilio, Chief Clinical Officer at Agape Behavioral Healthcare.

Robilio emphasized that while many people set goals and resolutions at the beginning of the year, it's common to get sidetracked by daily routines and responsibilities. She highlighted the importance of taking a moment to pause, reflect, and reassess personal goals and overall well-being.

She recommended creating a quiet space free from distractions to conduct an effective check-in. Robilio suggested taking at least 15 minutes to reflect, write down initial goals, and assess what has been accomplished so far. Journaling can be a powerful tool for this self-reflection process.

Affirmations are another key component discussed by Robilio. She highlighted their simplicity and effectiveness in realigning one’s mindset. However, she stressed that affirmations must be paired with actionable steps to be truly effective.

Robilio shared three affirmations to help individuals stay motivated and positive through the end of the year:



I am worthy and deserving of feeling my best. I am good enough. I can do all things that I put my mind to.

These affirmations, combined with practical actions, can help individuals regain focus and maintain a positive outlook.

For more mental health resources and information, Robilio encouraged viewers to visit Agape Behavioral Healthcare’s website at agapebhc.com.