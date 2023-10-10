Prioritizing Your Mental Health: An Agape Trusted Advisor's Guide

Agape Treatment Center’s Chief Clinical Officer, Stephanie Robilio, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the importance of taking care of your mental wellbeing as the year nears its end.

“We know when we're struggling, but we have to have the awareness and the courage to do something about it,” says Robilio. “Our mind will come up with a million reasons why we should continue not to do something about it. But we have to drop those excuses and really know that we are worthy of feeling better, we are worthy of change. And then take that first step. All things are possible, but you have to show up for it.”

