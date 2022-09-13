Self-care tips with Agape Treatment Center

Maintaining a self-care routine can help to improve your mental health and wellness. WSFL-TV’s Trusted Advisor Agape Treatment Center’s Clinical Director, Stephanie Robilio, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you create a self-care routine.

“Self-care is about holding yourself accountable to take care of yourself,” says Robilio. “It's about knowing that we are the only people who can do what it takes to achieve optimal health and wellness.”

Setting boundary can help you develop healthy self-care techniques.

“It comes down to affirming that I am important. If something's important to you, you show up for it,” says Robilio. “Change the narrative that having boundaries is meaningful, and I'm worthy of having boundaries.”

