The benefits of choosing yourself first

Agape Treatment Center’s, Clinical Director, Stephanie Robilio, joined Inside South Florida to share why making yourself a priority is key to your mental health.

“We've been conditioned to believe that we have to take care of others before we can take care of ourselves,” says Robilio. “You have to take ownership and pour into your own cup first. If not, you have nothing left to give, and you're the only one that suffers in the end.”

For more information, visit AgapeTC.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Agape Treatment Center.