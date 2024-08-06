The Power of Love in Healing: A Conversation with Stephanie Robilio on Inside South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Agape Behavioral Healthcare. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida welcomed back Stephanie Robilio, Chief Clinical Officer at Agape Treatment Center, to discuss the transformative power of love in the field of mental health and addiction treatment. Stephanie, known for her passionate approach, shed light on why love is at the heart of Agape's philosophy and how it has personally impacted her life.

Stephanie emphasized that love is the most potent healing force. "Love heals all," she stated. Despite having a team of highly skilled professionals trained in every evidence-based modality, Stephanie highlighted that it is love that truly facilitates healing. "It's not the letters behind someone's name that helps a person heal. It's their ability to hold safe space and have the approach of love," she explained. Agape, which means God's unconditional love, embodies this principle in all its practices.

Stephanie's passion for her work is deeply personal. Having experienced both receiving and giving help, she attributes her resilience and success to the love and support she received during her darkest times. "I've had amazing people who have loved me when I was at my absolute worst," she shared. This love and non-judgmental support allowed her to rise again, inspiring her to extend the same compassion to others at Agape.

At Agape, the philosophy of love is integrated into every aspect of care. "From the moment that phone rings, that person is greeted with love," Stephanie said. This compassionate approach continues throughout the treatment experience, ensuring that each individual is seen and treated as a unique human being. The focus is on kindness and understanding, rather than judgment or shame.

For more information about Agape Treatment Center and its compassionate approach to mental health and addiction treatment, visit agapebhc.com.