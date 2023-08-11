The toxicity of hustle culture

Agape Treatment Center’s CEO, George Mavrookas, joined Inside South Florida to share how to overcome the mental effects of working non-stop.

“A part of it is wanting to achieve. A part of it is wanting to be successful, but a part of it is having a control issue,” says Mavrookas. “We feel like if we're in control, then we're controlling our destiny, but sometimes we have to let go and let God.”

For more information, visit AgapeTC.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Agape Treatment Center.