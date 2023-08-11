Watch Now
The toxicity of hustle culture

Agape Treatment Center’s CEO, George Mavrookas, joined Inside South Florida to share how to overcome the mental effects of working non-stop.

“A part of it is wanting to achieve. A part of it is wanting to be successful, but a part of it is having a control issue,” says Mavrookas. “We feel like if we're in control, then we're controlling our destiny, but sometimes we have to let go and let God.”

