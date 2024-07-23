Unpacking Emotional Baggage: Stephanie Robilio's New Book Offers a Path to Inner Peace

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Agape Treatment Center. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Stephanie Robilio, Chief Clinical Officer at Agape Behavioral Healthcare, joined Inside South Florida to discuss her latest endeavor—her newly released book, “Unpack Your Bags”. The book, which hit shelves in January, aims to help readers identify and release the emotional burdens they carry from their past.

Stephanie Robilio's book is designed to guide readers in identifying the emotional weight they carry, whether it be shame, guilt, fear, or insecurities, and provides practical skills to release this weight. "I offer 11 very easy, practical skills to help a person release that pain and get on the path of inner peace," says Robilio.

Robilio shares that the process of writing the book was an intense personal journey, bringing up old emotions and challenges she thought she had overcome. "There were so many times that I wanted to quit," she admits. "It was such a reminder and such a lesson that you can never ever outlive your story. Your story is always a part of you, but what you can do is reclaim power over your story."

A central theme in "Unpack Your Bags" is reclaiming power from past experiences. Robilio emphasizes the importance of awareness in this process. "You have to have awareness to recognize when you are giving your power over to a past memory, a past relationship, a person, a place, or a situation," she explains. "Everything in our life is about our focus. Because where you place your attention is where you give your life to."

Robilio's approach to achieving inner peace involves focusing on the present moment and what is going well now. "Why suffer today over what happened yesterday?" she asks. "This book is all about helping you no longer suffer over what happened yesterday and certainly not worry about what's to come."

Visit Amazon to purchase a copy of “Unpack Your Bags”. You can also connect with Stephanie Robilio on Instagram at @stephanierobilio, where she shares mental health tips and updates about the book.