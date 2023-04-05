Employment Retention Credit program’s rewarding changes for business owners

Bottomline Concepts’ CEO, Josh Fox, joined Inside South Florida to share information about the modification the government has made to the Employment Retention Credit program.

“They're giving up to a three-year period to go back and amend your payroll tax return. The federal government is refunding up to $26,000 per employee,” says Fox. “We have seen many small business owners doing so many great things with the money, including opening new locations, hiring more employees, and paying off old debt.”

For more information, visit GovernmentAid.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Bottomline Concepts.