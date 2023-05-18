Good news for small business owners

Bottom Line Concepts’ CEO, Josh Fox, joined Inside South Florida to share more about Employee Retention Credits, a government incentive that may provide small business owners the cash influx you need the most.

“In order to get the money, you have to resubmit a document called the 941. The 941 is the quarterly payroll filing that every company must submit to the government to pay their payroll taxes on a quarterly basis,” says Fox. “If you want to get your 2020 refund, you are resubmitting until April of 2024, and if you want to get your 2021 refund, it's until April of 2025.”

