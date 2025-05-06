City Roofing Experts Share Crucial Hurricane Season Prep Tips for South Florida Homeowners

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by City Roofing. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As hurricane season approaches, trusted roofing advisors Candy and Mario Famada of City Roofing returned to Inside South Florida with essential advice for local homeowners looking to prepare before the storms hit.

Their number one tip? Be proactive.

“Buy your supplies, food, water, or anything to handle in the emergency for two weeks,” Mario advised. “But you also want to check your insurance policy to make sure you have the adequate coverage that you need. When it comes time for homeowners to make a claim, a lot of them find out that they don't have the right coverage.”

One of the most overlooked areas of preparation is the roof, the first line of defense against storm damage. Candy emphasized the importance of professional inspections, likening them to routine doctor visits.

“This is just like your car or yourself. You take yourself to the doctor and you get a checkup. So your roof should be the same thing,” she said. “You should have documentation to show your insurance company that the damages weren't there before the storm, so at that point, you have proof.”

Mario added that even minor leaks can be dangerous. “A lot of the times, leaks are really small, and most people can’t even detect them. It's good to have be a little proactive and make sure that you avoid a catastrophe.”

And if a storm does hit? The Famadas say: call your roofer early. “Before a storm would hit some customers would actually call me and be proactive,” said Mario. “Some would even book us right after the storm to go and inspect their property in the event that something would happen.”

To learn more or schedule a pre-storm roof inspection, visitMyCityRoofing.com.