City Roofing Shares Crucial Tips for Hiring the Right Contractor

When it comes to roofing in South Florida, doing your homework before hiring a contractor could save you a major headache down the line. Inside South Florida welcomed Candy and Mario Famada from City Roofing, the show’s trusted roofing advisors, to shed light on what homeowners need to know before committing to a contractor.

“You want to check their name, address, and qualification,” Mario explained. He emphasized the importance of verifying contractor credentials through state resources like Sunbiz and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR), as well as reviewing any county civil lawsuit filings. “They’re going to look at the price of the roof and say it looks great and jump on it. They neglect to look at any research, do any other homework, and before you know it, disaster strikes again.”

Candy echoed the sentiment, highlighting how failing to verify insurance and licensing can lead to serious liabilities. “There’s no refund on your roof,” she noted. “If someone falls and they’re not covered by workers comp, it could come back on your homeowner’s policy.”

For those who do hire City Roofing, the process is straightforward: call the office, get an on-site consultation, and receive a transparent breakdown of your roofing needs—no sugarcoating included. “We tell you the good, the bad, and the ugly,” Mario said. “We try to educate, be honest, and transparent. We hope to earn your business by just being genuine and letting you know who we are.”

To help customers compare quotes with confidence, City Roofing offers a Roof Bid Comparison Program available as a downloadable PDF on their website. It allows homeowners to see how different contractors stack up in terms of experience, materials, insurance, and warranties—making it easier to compare apples to apples.

City Roofing’s commitment to honesty and value has earned them a strong reputation across South Florida.

For more information, visit MyCityRoofing.com.