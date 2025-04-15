City Roofing Shares How to Choose the Right Contractor And Why It Matters

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by City Roofing. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

When it comes to roofing your home, cutting corners on research could cost you more than you think. That’s why Inside South Florida is proud to welcome Candy and Mario Famada of City Roofing as our official Trusted Advisor in Roofing. During their recent visit to the studio, they shared expert advice on what homeowners should look for when hiring a roofing contractor—and why doing your homework matters more than ever.

According to Mario, the first step is to verify your contractor’s business credentials. Check their name, address, and licensing information through the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR), and cross-reference with Sunbiz. He also recommends searching county civil court sites to look for any pending lawsuits or litigation that may raise red flags. As Candy pointed out, 90% of roofing contractors go out of business within their first two years, so confirming a company’s track record and longevity is crucial. Even more important is confirming that your contractor carries the proper insurance. Hiring someone without workers' compensation coverage could mean serious financial risk—if a worker is injured on your property, you could be held liable under your homeowner’s insurance.

City Roofing is committed to removing those risks by providing a simple, transparent process. When you schedule a visit, a licensed representative from their team comes to your home to assess your roof and explain everything clearly—no pressure, just facts. They pride themselves on honesty, education, and showing customers exactly who they’re working with. To help homeowners compare quotes more effectively, they’ve even created a downloadable Roof Bid Comparison Guide on their website. This tool helps you break down and evaluate details like contractor experience, insurance coverage, materials, and warranty options so you can make an informed decision based on true value—not just price.

If you're ready to learn more or request a consultation, you can visit City Roofing online at mycityroofing.com or find them on social media by searching “City Roofing Miami.” With decades of experience and a reputation built on trust and transparency, Candy and Mario are here to make sure your roof—and your peace of mind—are in good hands.