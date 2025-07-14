How Roof Maintenance Can Save You Thousands: Expert Advice from My City Roofing

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by City Roofing. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Roof maintenance may not always be top of mind, but according to trusted advisors Mario and Candy Famada from My City Roofing, it should be. The duo returned to Inside South Florida to share essential tips on maintaining your roof, especially before hurricane season hits.

The ideal time to perform roof maintenance is between winter and spring. This ensures your roof is in optimal condition ahead of South Florida’s storm season. During inspections, professionals look for cracked or missing tiles, clogged gutters, and any early signs of wear that could lead to expensive leaks or water damage.

Many homeowners don’t realize that regular maintenance is required by most roofing manufacturers to keep warranties valid. If maintenance isn’t documented or the warranty isn’t registered, it may default to a limited one-year coverage. My City Roofing handles the registration process and provides clear documentation to help homeowners stay compliant and protected.

As Mario pointed out, most people don’t think about their roofs until there’s a problem, often when it’s already raining or a storm is on the horizon. That’s why proactive inspections and repairs can prevent costly damage and extend the lifespan of your roof.