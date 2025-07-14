Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South FloridaTrusted AdvisorsCity Roofing

Actions

How Roof Maintenance Can Save You Thousands: Expert Advice from My City Roofing

How Roof Maintenance Can Save You Thousands: Expert Advice from My City Roofing
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by City Roofing. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Roof maintenance may not always be top of mind, but according to trusted advisors Mario and Candy Famada from My City Roofing, it should be. The duo returned to Inside South Florida to share essential tips on maintaining your roof, especially before hurricane season hits.

The ideal time to perform roof maintenance is between winter and spring. This ensures your roof is in optimal condition ahead of South Florida’s storm season. During inspections, professionals look for cracked or missing tiles, clogged gutters, and any early signs of wear that could lead to expensive leaks or water damage.

Many homeowners don’t realize that regular maintenance is required by most roofing manufacturers to keep warranties valid. If maintenance isn’t documented or the warranty isn’t registered, it may default to a limited one-year coverage. My City Roofing handles the registration process and provides clear documentation to help homeowners stay compliant and protected.

As Mario pointed out, most people don’t think about their roofs until there’s a problem, often when it’s already raining or a storm is on the horizon. That’s why proactive inspections and repairs can prevent costly damage and extend the lifespan of your roof.

To schedule an inspection or learn more, visit www.MyCityRoofing.com, call 305-248-2994, or follow them on Instagram @MyCityRoofing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com