What Homeowners Need to Know About Roof Warranties

City Roofing’s Mario and Candy Famada joined Inside South Florida to break down the difference between manufacturer warranties and workmanship warranties and how to avoid voiding them by mistake. From having unauthorized contractors work on your roof to installing solar panels without proper oversight, small missteps can cost you valuable coverage.

City Roofing stands out by registering your warranty with the manufacturer and offering a lifetime warranty if you maintain your roof with them.